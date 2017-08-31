‘Miracle baby’ found zipped up in gym bag outside Georgia clinic

An infant boy is being called a “miracle baby” by Chamblee police after he was discovered alive, with his umbilical cord still intact, inside of a gym bag that was left outside a Georgia medical clinic.
Chamblee police officers responded to a call after a cleaning crew at the Family Medical Clinic at 4861 Buford Hwy found a blue canvas gym bag and opened it to find a baby inside.
The first officer at the scene immediately took care of the child and called for emergency medical services, Chamblee police captain Ernesto Ford said.
The child was left on a lab specimen collection box outside the clinic early Wednesday morning, video evidence showed.
At some point, a staff member brought the bag inside and placed it out of the way, thinking that it belonged to a patient.
The boy remained inside the gym bag all day Wednesday without food, nourishment or attention, police said. Medical staff told police the boy weighs 4.86 pounds and appears to be premature.
The Georgia division of the Department of Family and Children Services was contacted, and transported him to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. Police are investigating the situation.
“He's doing great and took his first bottle this morning,” lieutenant Jason Waasdorp said at a press conference.
“We’d like people to understand that Georgia has a safe haven law and under that law, you are able, as a mother, to give up your baby within 72 hours of giving birth at a medical facility.”
Waasdorp said that the mother could face several charges, as she did not comply with the law.
