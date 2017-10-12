Months before she was killed in Atlanta, foster girl told police she was raped in Columbus

More Videos 2:06 Four-legged refugees from Hurricane Irma still need your help Pause 0:53 What's up with these green crosswalks? 1:05 Patriot Guard Riders escort Gold Star families to memorial dedication 2:10 Volunteers encourage recycling during the annual Help the Hooch cleanup 3:46 Families embrace the Global War on Terrorism Memorial that bears the names of their fallen soldiers 0:46 Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14 'You shut up, you silly woman': Police escort anti-racism director out of meeting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

