Prosecutor: Man killed at Double Churches park was in Bloods gang, made big drug deal

School raises money for United Way with "fun-raiser"

Columbus Technical College hosted Tuesday afternoon a ‘fun-raiser’ in front of the Wright Health Sciences Center to raise money for United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. The event featured a karaoke contest with a top prize of $100, games, a $4 combo meal attendees could purchase, ice cream and even an old fashioned cake walk. Pictured here is one of the cakes up for grabs in the cake walk. Proceeds from all the activities go to the school's contribution to the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.