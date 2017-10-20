Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday.
Cecil Berguin III is black, approximately 5-feet-8, 140 pounds with a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair (twisted at the top and shaved on the sides). He has tattoos on his arm with “Loyalty” and his mother’s name “Melikka.”
Cecil was last seen wearing a gray jacket without a shirt underneath, gray sweatpants and black Nike slides.
If you have any information concerning this missing person, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653- 3449.
