Police: Woman drives Honda into Chattahoochee River

A woman drove a Honda into the Chattahoochee River early Sunday afternoon.
She was rescued from the car by a member of Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
The car went into the water just north of the Dillingham Street Bridge, close to the zipline tower.
Columbus Police Captain Ronnie Hastings said officers got the call at 12:13 p.m.
He said witnesses said the women drove the vehicle slowly down a walkway and into the river where it sat half submerged.
No reason is known yet for what happened.
Hastings said the woman latched on tightly to the person getting her out of the car.
She was taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.
The incident is under investigation.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments