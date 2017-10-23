More Videos


Local

Columbus, Phenix City set times for trick or treat

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

October 23, 2017 12:14 PM

Halloween will be on Halloween this year in Columbus and Phenix City.

Both cities have announced that the trick-or-treat activities are set on Tuesday, Oct. 31, though the hours differ slightly.

In Columbus, the hours are from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for children to go door to door looking for candy, according to a release from the Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s office. In Phenix City, the hours will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the police department.

Tomlinson is asking all motorists to use extreme caution during this time as children venture through neighborhoods and cross intersections, the release stated.

The mayor also offered a number of safety tips as the streets in some neighborhoods will be overrun with children and their parents:

▪  Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

▪  Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

▪  Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

▪  Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

▪  Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

▪  Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

▪  Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

▪  Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

▪  Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

▪  Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

▪  When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

▪  Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

▪  Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

▪  Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

▪  Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

▪  Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams


