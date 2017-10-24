MCSD bus catches fire with 9 students aboard

A Muscogee County School District bus with nine students aboard caught fire Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported, but the bus is a total loss, said MCSD superintendent David Lewis.
In an email to Muscogee County School Board members Monday evening, Lewis said the passengers on Bus No. 545 at the time were Shaw High School students. The bus caught fire at the intersection of Monterrey Court and Carnoustie Lane, he said, in the Maple Ridge subdivision off Hancock Road in north Columbus.
“The driver reported hearing a ‘pop’ after dropping off some students,” Lewis said. “She noticed smoke coming from under the bus and immediately evacuated the bus. The Shaw principal contacted the parents of the students, and a replacement bus has safely transported the students home.”
911 was contacted and responded to the scene, Lewis said.
Although the bus is a spare bus, Lewis said, “transportation director Ray Hill has verified that the bus did pass the state inspection this past July and has only been in the shop for routine maintenance since then.”
Reports have been filed with the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia School Boards Association, Lewis said.
“All maintenance records for the bus have been secured for further investigation,” Lewis said.
Asked why a spare bus was being used, Lewis told the Ledger-Enqurer in an email Tuesday evening, “According to transportation director Ray Hill, the bus usually used for that route was in the shop for routine service.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments