‘Investing in our youth is important’: Let’s Grow STEAM gears up for college, career expo

When the Let’s Grow STEAMx Youth College and Career Expo is held in Columbus next month, it will be more than just another stimulating environment for children.
“We’re doing this because we know investing in our future is important,” said Tashee Singleton, one of the event organizers. “If we don’t do it now, then when are we going to do it?”
The expo will be held Nov. 17, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.
More than 3,000 youths are expected to participate, along with at least 90 exhibitors providing STEAM-related activities. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
“Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley has been named our Ambassador as an expression of the city government’s commitment to youth and STEAM-related careers,” organizers wrote in a news release, “and we are excited about the growing roster of companies slated to exhibit at this year’s expo.”
Sponsoring organizations include Columbus State University, Columbus Technical College, Liberty Utilities and Fountain City Classic.
Robbie Branscomb, who co-founded Let’s Grow (STEAM)X with Singleton and Leshan Ferguson, said the annual expo began last year with 2,000 youths. The inaugural event was planned in collaboration with First Robotics and ColumbusMakesIt.
“This year we stepped out on our own,” said Branscomb, the organization’s CEO. “We received such rave reviews last year from exhibitors, students, and educators. They said, ‘Hey this is great. We need to continue to do this.’”
Branscomb said the expo provides educators with an opportunity to expose their students to various fields that they might not otherwise explore.
“We invite businesses and organizations that have a lot to offer but may not be able to bring that into a classroom,” she said. “And so, this way the students are able to be exposed to the offerings of like a Fort Benning, where they are bringing out a lot of static displays and robotics and things like that.”
Another exhibitor, Visionary Solutions, is coming from Tennessee, with a 57-foot tractor trailer that converts into a classroom that will expose the youths to manufacturing careers.
“They will show the students how manufacturing has evolved since their parents’ and grandparents’ time and the skills that they need to acquire to be able to operate in that industry, as well as the various careers available,” Branscomb explained. Singleton said many children don’t pursue manufacturing and technical careers because they’re unaware of the opportunities available.
“A lot of people just think of more of the technological aspect of skills that are being promoted today, but manufacturing is a solid core piece of any product that we engage with on a daily basis,” she said. “That gets dismissed, even though it’s still a very integral part of our lives.”
Branscomb said the expo is about helping youths see their full potential.
“When I look at some of the things that are going on that are not so favorable for our community, especially regarding some of our youth, and what jumps out to me is that they don’t really see or have a vision for their future,” she said. “I truly believe an event like this can help them see the value that they have within themselves and how they can utilize the gifts, and talents, their education, to not only serve themselves, but also the community at large.”
The majority of the students will come from schools in the Muscogee County and Russell County school districts.
“Muscogee County has made the commitment of 25 student representatives from every elementary school,” Branscomb said. “And then we will have 50 from every middle and high school.”
Eighth-graders at five local middle schools participating in a new statewide program called Gear Up Georgia will also attend the expo in larger numbers, boosting attendance. The expo also has a very robust following among homeschoolers, according to the organizers.
In addition to STEAM-related activities, the expo is also an opportunity for students to check out universities and hone their interviewing skills. Institutions present will include Columbus State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Albany State University, and Fort Valley State University.
Other expo participants will include Goodwill Industries, Columbus Department of Labor, WIOA, EMC Engineering, Georgia Best, among many others.
Branscomb said the event recently received an endorsement from the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, and several companies have registered. But the organization hopes to attract more exhibitors and sponsors.
“We are looking for some of the larger businesses to come on board, and we believe they will,” said Branscomb. “A lot of times it’s just a matter of timing for them.”
For more information on becoming an exhibitor or sponsor, contact Branscomb at 706-577-3409 or info@letsgrowsteam.org. Information is also available at also www.letsgrowsteam.org and www.facebook.com/LETSGROWSTEAM.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
