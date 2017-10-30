Muscogee County Public Education Center
Muscogee County Public Education Center FILE photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Muscogee County Public Education Center FILE photo@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

MCSD reassigns educator while police investigate allegation involving student

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 4:31 PM

The Muscogee County School District temporarily has reassigned an educator away from students while the Columbus Police Department investigates allegations of inappropriate phone communications with a student.

MCSD announced the move in a news release Monday, after the Ledger-Enquirer asked superintendent David Lewis and human resources chief Kathy Tessin about an allegation posted on Facebook.

In the news release from the superintendent’s office, MCSD says, “This temporary assignment in no way reflects whether or not the District believes these allegations. … The identities of those involved will not be released. No further details regarding this investigation will be shared at this time so as not to impede an ongoing police investigation.”

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life

    The “Million Dollar Quartet” at the Springer Opera House tells the story of the night that Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley all happened to visit Sun Records in Memphis. Here's a musical excerpt from a recent rehearsal.

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life 1:07

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life
New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening 2:12

New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening
Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

View More Video