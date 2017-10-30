MCSD reassigns educator while police investigate allegation involving student

The Muscogee County School District temporarily has reassigned an educator away from students while the Columbus Police Department investigates allegations of inappropriate phone communications with a student.
MCSD announced the move in a news release Monday, after the Ledger-Enquirer asked superintendent David Lewis and human resources chief Kathy Tessin about an allegation posted on Facebook.
In the news release from the superintendent’s office, MCSD says, “This temporary assignment in no way reflects whether or not the District believes these allegations. … The identities of those involved will not be released. No further details regarding this investigation will be shared at this time so as not to impede an ongoing police investigation.”
