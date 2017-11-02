Her wounds are healed by helping others: Flesh-eating bacteria survivor shares her story

More Videos 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon Pause 0:44 "Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits 1:00 Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 0:26 Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood 1:32 Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:07 'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 0:24 Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon The annual Power of the Purse Luncheons have collected thousands of new undergarments for women in crisis, and thousands of dollars have been raised for undergarment vouchers and a scholarship sponsored by Women United. This year, Aimee Copeland shared her story of survival and healing with a gathering of more than 700 for this year's event. "I've used compassion as a method for healing," Copeland said. "It's really very selfish, y'all" The annual Power of the Purse Luncheons have collected thousands of new undergarments for women in crisis, and thousands of dollars have been raised for undergarment vouchers and a scholarship sponsored by Women United. This year, Aimee Copeland shared her story of survival and healing with a gathering of more than 700 for this year's event. "I've used compassion as a method for healing," Copeland said. "It's really very selfish, y'all" Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

