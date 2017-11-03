Victim’s family angry after suspect gets bond in slaying of girl at Wilson Homes

More Videos 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court Pause 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 0:26 Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood 1:20 Avoid danger while pounding the pavement 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 2:53 Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Family of teen killed in shooting at Wilson Homes speaks out Lekeshia Moses was fatally shot Friday morning at Wilson Homes. Moses' grandmother Marylin Butler and sister Shondrell Reese spoke about the victim and how they were been affected by her death. Lekeshia Moses was fatally shot Friday morning at Wilson Homes. Moses' grandmother Marylin Butler and sister Shondrell Reese spoke about the victim and how they were been affected by her death. srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

