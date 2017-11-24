Columbus police seek two cars after chases, exchange of gunfire

Columbus police are searching for suspects in a series of car chases involving gunfire early Friday along Buena Vista Road.
Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said officers in two units leaving a call on Buena Vista Road near Overlook Drive saw two cars run red lights while heading the other way, toward downtown. The officers turned around to make traffic stops, and one vehicle pulled over while the other sped away.
It was around 3:30 a.m., he said.
One police unit stayed with the car that pulled over while the other chased the fleeing motorist, but lost track of the vehicle, Hawk said. That officer returned to the traffic stop.
Never miss a local story.
Meanwhile other units hearing a description of the fleeing vehicle spotted one matching it, and a second chase ensued, with those in the car firing back at their pursuers. Again police lost track of it.
Police back at the traffic stop on Buena Vista Road were preparing to write traffic citations when the second vehicle returned, firing at the officers as it passed. An officer shot back, and both units went after the car with the shooter in it.
The assailants escaped again, and when police returned to where they’d stopped the first car, it was gone, Hawk said.
Investigators now are on the lookout for both cars, which Hawk declined to describe as the search continues.
He said the officer who fired at the shooters will be on administrative leave, a standard procedure when an officer fires his weapon.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments