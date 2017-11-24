Local

Columbus police seek two cars after chases, exchange of gunfire

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

November 24, 2017 09:52 AM

Columbus police are searching for suspects in a series of car chases involving gunfire early Friday along Buena Vista Road.

Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said officers in two units leaving a call on Buena Vista Road near Overlook Drive saw two cars run red lights while heading the other way, toward downtown. The officers turned around to make traffic stops, and one vehicle pulled over while the other sped away.

It was around 3:30 a.m., he said.

One police unit stayed with the car that pulled over while the other chased the fleeing motorist, but lost track of the vehicle, Hawk said. That officer returned to the traffic stop.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile other units hearing a description of the fleeing vehicle spotted one matching it, and a second chase ensued, with those in the car firing back at their pursuers. Again police lost track of it.

Police back at the traffic stop on Buena Vista Road were preparing to write traffic citations when the second vehicle returned, firing at the officers as it passed. An officer shot back, and both units went after the car with the shooter in it.

The assailants escaped again, and when police returned to where they’d stopped the first car, it was gone, Hawk said.

Investigators now are on the lookout for both cars, which Hawk declined to describe as the search continues.

He said the officer who fired at the shooters will be on administrative leave, a standard procedure when an officer fires his weapon.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients
New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school 1:32

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school

View More Video