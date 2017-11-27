Macon native, former coach at Baker High, Central High, Troy, Auburn retiring from LSU staff

Louisiana State University has announced that defensive line coach Pete Jenkins will be retiring at the end of the 2017 football season.
Jenkins, 76, has coached three different times for LSU for a total of 15 seasons. Some of that time was spent as defensive coordinator.
The first coaching job for the Macon, Ga., native was as an assistant at Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Ga.
He served as an assistant coach at Baker High School in Columbus from 1965-1967 and at Central High School in Phenix City from 1967-1968.
From 1968-1970, he was defensive coordinator at what was then Troy State. When at Troy the football team won the NAIA national championship.
He coached the defensive line at Auburn University 1996-1998.
Just a few of the other schools he coached at are the University of South Carolina, University of Florida and Mississippi State University. He also coached in the National Football League with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“We are forever grateful for coach Jenkins and his 15 years of service to LSU,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a news release. “Coach Jenkins is one of the most respected coaches in football when it comes to defensive play. The LSU football program benefited and improved because of coach Jenkins.”
Jenkins, who coach with Orgeron at Southern Cal, has sent more than 30 players to the NFL.
He was with the Philadelphia Eagles when they reached the National Football Conference championship game in 2008.
