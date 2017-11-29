Muscogee County 2018 tax digest could be in jeopardy

Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park

Sgt. Jeff Bridges of the Columbus Police Department testifies Wednesday morning about how police were able to identify the owner of the white Geo Prism a witness saw speeding away from the scene of the fatal shooting of Robert Earl Bolden in 2014 in Columbus' Oakland Park neighborhood. The shooting between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2014, caught the attention of multiple witnesses who reported seeing men jumping fences as they ran through yards to get to a white Geo Prism that sped away. One of those witnesses followed the car long enough to get a tag number, but his recollection was one digit off. For two weeks police tried to track down the vehicle, using the wrong license plate number and running it only through a Muscogee County database, said Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly. Then they got lucky: An officer accidentally got that wrong digit right by typing it in wrong, and got the combination for a Geo Prism from Marion County. That led to the car’s owner, Adrian Devon Patterson, and to a man who said he drove Jones and Patterson to Oakland Park that day, Kelly said.