Georgia Supreme Court rejects ‘Stocking Strangler’ Carlton Gary’s appeal for new trial or sentence

The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected convicted Columbus “Stocking Strangler” Carlton Gary’s appeal for either a new trial or commuted sentence.
A clerk for the justices gave notice of the decision about 4 p.m. Friday.
The next step is for Muscogee Superior Court Judge Frank Jordan Jr. to issue a death warrant designating a week during which the Georgia Department of Corrections may set a date for Gary’s execution.
Like all condemned inmates, Gary gets a last review before the Georgia Board of Pardons & Paroles, which last refused to commute his death sentence in 2009. He also may appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, but it previously has refused to review the case.
Asked for comment Friday, Julia Slater, district attorney for the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit that includes Columbus, said: “We’re proceeding toward the execution to which the jury sentenced him in 1986,”
In his appeal, the ritual serial killer convicted in three of the seven murders of older women in midtown Columbus in 1977 and ’78 cited evidence that did not match him, some of which a jury did not hear when it sentenced him to death in Aug. 27, 1986.
The Columbus murders now are 40 years old. The next anniversary will be the Dec. 28, 1977, rape and strangling of Kathleen Woodruff, 74.
Besides the seven Columbus stranglings, Gary has been implicated in three cases in New York, one the result of a 2007 DNA test from a 1975 cold case.
Born Carlton Michael Gary is Columbus on Sept. 24, 1950, Gary now is 67 years old, and remains on death row at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
He was to die by lethal injection Dec. 16, 2009, when the state Supreme Court issued a stay and sent the case back to Muscogee Superior Court to consider DNA-testing evidence from the Columbus killings.
Authorities said the results matched him to the Sept. 24, 1977, rape and murder of Jean Dimenstein, 71, found dead in her home near what’s now Cross Country Plaza.
Gary was not convicted in that case.
He was convicted in the Oct. 25, 1977, murder of Martha Thurmond, 70, found raped and strangled with a stocking in her 2614 Marion St. home.
A DNA test on that evidence initially ruled him out, but later authorities announced the semen sample had been tainted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
Gary’s defense attorneys then asked for a test on evidence from the brutal Sept. 11, 1977, assault on Gertrude Miller, 64, in her Hood Street home. Miller survived, and in 1986 identified him as her assailant. Prosecutors said her assault was a precursor to the ensuing serial killings.
The Miller test yielded a DNA profile that did not match Gary, who was not charged with her assault.
Prosecutors used such cases as “similar transactions” they said showed Gary’s pattern: He broke into the homes of older women who lived alone, strangled them with a ligature that usually was a stocking, beat and raped them, and left their bodies covered.
After growing up in Columbus and Gainesville, Fla., Gary moved to New York, where prosecutors said a pattern emerged, citing these cases:
- The April 14, 1970, rape and strangling of Nellie Farmer, 85, in her home in the Wellington Hotel in Albany, N.Y.
- The Jan. 2, 1977, rape of Jean Frost, 55, who was nearly choked to death in her home in Syracuse, N.Y.
- The Sept. 11, 1977, assault on Gertrude Miller.
- The Sept. 16, 1977, murder of Mary Willis “Fern” Jackson, 59, of 2505 17th St., found brutally beaten, raped and strangled with a stocking and sash.
- The Sept. 24, 1977, rape and murder of Jean Dimenstein, strangled with a stocking and left covered with sheets and a pillow.
- The Oct. 21, 1977, murder of Florence Scheible, 89, found raped and strangled with a stocking in her 1941 Dimon St. home, which today has a different address. Gary was convicted in her case.
- The Oct. 25, 1977, murder of Martha Thurmond, whose body was covered by a pillow, blankets and sheets. Gary was convicted in her case.
- The Dec. 28, 1977, murder of Kathleen Woodruff, strangled with a sash in her Buena Vista Road home, later demolished for an Aflac expansion. Gary was convicted in her case.
- The Feb. 11, 1978, assault on Ruth Schwob, 74, of 1800 Carter Ave., who was nearly strangled to death by an intruder she fought off, pressing a panic alarm by her bed. She was found with a stocking wrapped around her neck.
- The Feb. 12, 1978, murder of Mildred Borom, 78, 1612 Forest Ave., about two blocks from Schwob’s home. She was strangled with a cord cut from window blinds, and her body left covered with a garment.
- The April 20, 1978, murder of Janet Cofer, 61, of 3783 Steam Mill Road, found strangled with a stocking, and left with a pillow over her face.
Not in evidence at Gary’s 1986 trial was the June 27, 1975, rape and strangling of Marion Fisher, 40, whose body was found on a road just outside Syracuse, N.Y., with her face covered. Cold-case investigators in 2007 said a DNA test on that evidence matched Gary.
Prosecutors claim Gary’s defense attorneys cherry-picked a few questionable clues that cast doubt on his guilt, despite overwhelming evidence he’s the killer who terrorized Columbus in the late 1970s:
“Defendant did not present a single claim during his extraordinary motion for a new trial proceeding that in any way diminished the credibility of the extensive evidence of his guilt.”
Muscogee Superior Court Judge Frank Jordan Jr. on Sept. 1 denied Gary’s motion for a new trial. He ruled the exculpatory evidence the defense cited would not have altered the 1986 verdict or sentence.
