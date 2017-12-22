Columbus police charge 15-year-old in Wednesday pawn shop homicide

More Videos 1:04 Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations Pause 2:12 'He was festering with rage': Man who beat pregnant girlfriend gets maximum sentence 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 1:46 Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance Columbus police and Columbus Fire & EMS place a man into an ambulance after a shootout at the Columbus Pawn Shop at Torch Hill and Fort Benning roads. One person is dead and two others are wounded after the shootout inside the pawn shop, police say. Police chief Ricky Boren said the man being taken away in the ambulance is a suspect in the shooting. Columbus police and Columbus Fire & EMS place a man into an ambulance after a shootout at the Columbus Pawn Shop at Torch Hill and Fort Benning roads. One person is dead and two others are wounded after the shootout inside the pawn shop, police say. Police chief Ricky Boren said the man being taken away in the ambulance is a suspect in the shooting. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

