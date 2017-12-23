The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission wants your live Christmas tree as part of “Bring one for the Chipper” recycling program from Dec. 26 - Jan. 6, 2018.
Drop-off locations throughout Columbus include:
Cooper Creek Park, 5089 Cooper Creek Parkway
Britt David Park, 5560 Armour Road
Never miss a local story.
Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center, 3033 Steam Mill Road
Dinglewood Park, 1660 13th St.
Oxbow Meadow Environmental Learning Center, 3535 S. Lumpkin Road, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday
The recycled Christmas trees will be used for fish habitat at the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center’s lake. Placed in the water for spawning fish habitat, the trees will provide durable shelter from predators for newly hatched fish.
"This is a great way to recycle your Christmas Trees and add useful habitat for the fish in Oxbow Meadows Lake," said William Kent, manager of Environmental Services at the Columbus Water Works and chairperson of Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments