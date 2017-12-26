Columbus man hears ‘excruciating scream,’ finds neighbor’s dog caught in coyote trap

More Videos 1:35 Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve Pause 2:05 Christmas lights preview: new trolleys take visitors through Fantasy in Lights 1:33 Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap 1:32 Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 1:04 Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 1:39 State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:46 Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Beware of coyote traps, if you walk your dog around Heath Lake in Columbus' Windsor Park. The pest control company the city hired to catch the nuisance animals there is using leg or "hold" traps with metal jaws that snap shut on the canines' paw. A Denewood Court homeowner found a neighbor's dog caught in one Sunday night. Bob Thompson, whose backyard faces the park, said he let his own dogs out to relieve themselves around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard an animal in distress. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

