Columbus man hears ‘excruciating scream,’ finds neighbor’s dog caught in coyote trap

More Videos

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

Pause
Christmas lights preview: new trolleys take visitors through Fantasy in Lights 2:05

Christmas lights preview: new trolleys take visitors through Fantasy in Lights

Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap 1:33

Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap

Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence 1:32

Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 1:04

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election 1:39

State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 1:46

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

  • Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap

    Beware of coyote traps, if you walk your dog around Heath Lake in Columbus’ Windsor Park. The pest control company the city hired to catch the nuisance animals there is using leg or “hold” traps with metal jaws that snap shut on the canines’ paw. A Denewood Court homeowner found a neighbor’s dog caught in one Sunday night. Bob Thompson, whose backyard faces the park, said he let his own dogs out to relieve themselves around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard an animal in distress.

Beware of coyote traps, if you walk your dog around Heath Lake in Columbus’ Windsor Park. The pest control company the city hired to catch the nuisance animals there is using leg or “hold” traps with metal jaws that snap shut on the canines’ paw. A Denewood Court homeowner found a neighbor’s dog caught in one Sunday night. Bob Thompson, whose backyard faces the park, said he let his own dogs out to relieve themselves around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard an animal in distress. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com
Beware of coyote traps, if you walk your dog around Heath Lake in Columbus’ Windsor Park. The pest control company the city hired to catch the nuisance animals there is using leg or “hold” traps with metal jaws that snap shut on the canines’ paw. A Denewood Court homeowner found a neighbor’s dog caught in one Sunday night. Bob Thompson, whose backyard faces the park, said he let his own dogs out to relieve themselves around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard an animal in distress. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Columbus man hears ‘excruciating scream,’ finds neighbor’s dog caught in coyote trap

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 05:44 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Beware of coyote traps, if you walk your dog around Heath Lake in Columbus’ Windsor Park.

The pest control company the city hired to catch the nuisance animals there is using leg or “hold” traps with metal jaws that snap shut on the canines’ paw. A Denewood Court homeowner found a neighbor’s dog caught in one Sunday night.

Bob Thompson, whose backyard faces the park, said he let his own dogs out to relieve themselves around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard an animal in distress.

“I heard the most excruciating scream of an animal that I had ever heard,” he recalled. “It sounded like a dog.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He ran toward the noise, and using his flashlight found a dog with a green collar caught in a leg trap.

“It was dark. I didn’t see anyone else around,” he said Tuesday, standing by the spot about 20 feet off the park’s walking trail, near an earthen dam the path skirts. “I approached the dog, and tried to release him, but he growled at me.”

Looking back toward the trail, he saw another man with a flashlight coming, so he called out, asking whether the stranger had a cell phone.

“He walked over and said ‘Bo!’ And it was his dog,” Thompson said.

The owner was able to calm the animal so Thompson could get close enough to open the trap: “His foot was bleeding, and it took probably about three or four minutes to free him from the trap because I didn’t know how the trap worked.”

When Thompson got back to his feet, he triggered a second trap, he said: “I had scrunched my toes up when I sat down, so it didn’t get my toes, but it got my shoe.”

The trap had been set in a depression beside a tree, where a dead limb had toppled. It was not there Tuesday. “Evidently they’ve moved them now, and I don’t know where they are,” he said.

He kept a cell-phone photo of the trap, and forwarded the image to the newspaper.

It’s illegal for owners to let dogs roam unleashed in the park, but some still do. Thompson often warns people about the law, because dogs running free sometimes kill ducks and other waterfowl that frequent the lake.

Still he felt the traps he found were so close to the walking trail that even a leashed dog could have triggered it, as pet owners frequently leave the trail there to let their dogs urinate in the trees.

Pat Biegler, head of the city public works department that hires trappers for nuisance wildlife such as coyotes and feral hogs, said leg traps are more effective at catching coyotes, which are smart enough to learn to avoid a big cage trap. “We didn’t have any luck with that at all,” she said of the latter.

So the contractor’s using leg traps, “but we’ve been very careful about the placement and talking to the neighbors,” she said.

The city will look into posting signs at the park warning people about the traps, she said.

Coyotes have become a frequent and recurring issue in Columbus, where the opportunistic predators prowl even heavily populated areas. Three have been trapped in the Overlook neighborhood off Wynnton Road at Buena Vista Road.

Windsor Park residents complained in October that coyotes were being seen more frequently there.

The city in November announced it was hiring a professional trapper to catch the animals.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

Pause
Christmas lights preview: new trolleys take visitors through Fantasy in Lights 2:05

Christmas lights preview: new trolleys take visitors through Fantasy in Lights

Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap 1:33

Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap

Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence 1:32

Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 1:04

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election 1:39

State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 1:46

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

  • Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

    Wanda Lamb, also known as the "Bang Bang Lady" offers her top five suggestions for fireworks enthusiasts looking to get a big bang for their buck this New Year's Eve. Lamb is the general manager of the Fireworks Outlet on HWY 431 South in Seale, Alabama.

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

View More Video