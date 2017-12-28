SafeHouse to open warming shelter as temps fall, asks for donations of coffee, sugar

As an arctic front moves over the southeast this weekend, wintry weather is expected to descend over the valley, bringing temperatures down to as low as the mid 20s early next week. The coming frigid temperatures come after a Columbus man died of hypothermia earlier this week.
SafeHouse, a ministry in the Rose Hill Methodist Church that cares for the homeless and impoverished, announced it will open a warming station for those in need from Monday, Jan. 1 at 7 a.m. until at least Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
If the temperature remains perilously low, the SafeHouse may stay open longer, the ministry wrote on Facebook.
"Please be in prayer for the homeless and those without power as temperatures begin to dip into the mid 20’s next week," the ministry wrote.
SafeHouse is asking for donations of some basic supplies for those it will help during the chill: coffee, sugar, creamer toilet paper and eggs are especially needed.
Donations can be dropped at the SafeHouse location at 2101 Hamilton Road.
