SafeHouse to open warming shelter as temps fall, asks for donations of coffee, sugar

Warming shelter opens as temperatures plunge SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, will open as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church. SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, will open as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

