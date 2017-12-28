SafeHouse to open warming shelter as temps fall, asks for donations of coffee, sugar

More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Pause
Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

Man pleads not guilty to shooting innocent Columbus woman in revenge killing 1:47

Man pleads not guilty to shooting innocent Columbus woman in revenge killing

Government Center tour shows criminal safety concerns 2:40

Government Center tour shows criminal safety concerns

Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine 3:01

Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine

Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings 3:38

Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Columbus woman awarded $26 million in malpractice suit against St. Francis Hospital 1:21

Columbus woman awarded $26 million in malpractice suit against St. Francis Hospital

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 3:49

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder

Travis Porter testifies during Reginald Jackson trial 3:26

Travis Porter testifies during Reginald Jackson trial

  • Warming shelter opens as temperatures plunge

    SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, will open as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church.

SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, will open as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, will open as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

SafeHouse to open warming shelter as temps fall, asks for donations of coffee, sugar

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 28, 2017 01:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

As an arctic front moves over the southeast this weekend, wintry weather is expected to descend over the valley, bringing temperatures down to as low as the mid 20s early next week. The coming frigid temperatures come after a Columbus man died of hypothermia earlier this week.

SafeHouse, a ministry in the Rose Hill Methodist Church that cares for the homeless and impoverished, announced it will open a warming station for those in need from Monday, Jan. 1 at 7 a.m. until at least Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

If the temperature remains perilously low, the SafeHouse may stay open longer, the ministry wrote on Facebook.

"Please be in prayer for the homeless and those without power as temperatures begin to dip into the mid 20’s next week," the ministry wrote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

SafeHouse is asking for donations of some basic supplies for those it will help during the chill: coffee, sugar, creamer toilet paper and eggs are especially needed.

Donations can be dropped at the SafeHouse location at 2101 Hamilton Road.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Pause
Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

Man pleads not guilty to shooting innocent Columbus woman in revenge killing 1:47

Man pleads not guilty to shooting innocent Columbus woman in revenge killing

Government Center tour shows criminal safety concerns 2:40

Government Center tour shows criminal safety concerns

Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine 3:01

Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine

Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings 3:38

Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Columbus woman awarded $26 million in malpractice suit against St. Francis Hospital 1:21

Columbus woman awarded $26 million in malpractice suit against St. Francis Hospital

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 3:49

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder

Travis Porter testifies during Reginald Jackson trial 3:26

Travis Porter testifies during Reginald Jackson trial

  • Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

    Wanda Lamb, also known as the "Bang Bang Lady" offers her top five suggestions for fireworks enthusiasts looking to get a big bang for their buck this New Year's Eve. Lamb is the general manager of the Fireworks Outlet on HWY 431 South in Seale, Alabama.

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

View More Video