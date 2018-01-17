Columbus area awakes to snowy winter conditions, hazardous roadways

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

After much anticipation Snow arrived overnight in the Chattahoochee Valley, adding a blanket of white to roads, cars, and roofs. We'll be covering the event throughout the day and would like to include your photos and short videos in our coverage. You can share them on the Ledger-Enquirer's facebook page or send them to newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com.