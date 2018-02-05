A Cuban national’s death at Stewart Detention Center raises questions

The Rev. James H. Purks, III, speaks on May 27 at a vigil outside of the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga., in response to the death of Jean Jimenez-Joseph who died in ICE custody. The event was organized by Georgia Detention Watch and concerned community members, including Marta Lopez, the girlfriend of Shaw High grad Jose Gonzalez Ochoa detained at the facility since mid-April. In the photo, Lopez holds a yellow placard. Feixue Tang