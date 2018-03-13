Around Town: Book Sale, Auto Auction

Brunch and Learn
The Central Activities Center, Regional Rehabilitation Hospital and Pat Harrell will host Brunch and Learn each month on topics of interest to senior adults and/or their caregivers. There is no charge for this fun and informative event. The program is scheduled for March 21 and will be “When Home Health is Not Enough,” presented by Michele Ritzhammer, Hospice Specialist, Kindred Hospice. The programs, held on the third Wednesday of each month, are free and open to the public. Blood pressure checks will be 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. before the presentation 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Refreshments will be provided. The event will be held at the Central Activities Center, 1500 14th St. Call 334-291-4743 for further info.
Used Auto Auction
Fort Benning will be selling used and abandoned vehicles-cars, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and other miscellaneous items 10 a.m. March 20 at the auto lot located on the corner of Kilgore and Marchant behind the brick fence. Preview of the cars and merchandise will be 1 p.m.-3 p.m. daily March 16 and 19. Those who do not have military identification should access the post via the 185 gate, where you will stop at the Visitor Center. Be sure to allot extra time to acquire a temporary access pass. Visit https://benning.armymwr.com/ for more details.
Never miss a local story.
Family History Workshop
How to find the skeletons in your closet. The Columbus Public Library will offer a two-day workshop on how to begin your family history research Saturday-Sunday. Subjects covered include what forms to use; how to use the census to search for your ancestor; and what materials are available in print format at your local archives, library and government agencies. Participants will be introduced to the free resources available online, with an emphasis on Ancestry.com Library Edition and familysearch.org. Free. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. daily. Register by calling 706-243-2681. Columbus Public Library.
Bag of Books Sale
Spring Bag of Books sale sponsored by the Friends of the Phenix City Russell County Library will be held Thursday-Saturday. Buy a paper grocery bag for $5 and fill it to the top with gently-used books. Books for sale:a large selection of childrens books-from toddler to teen; cookbooks in every category; crafting and quilting; hundreds of fiction and non-fiction in every category, including history, geography, biographies, mysteries, westerns, romance and more. There will also be VHS movies, music CDs, DVDs and audio books included for sale. The schedule is 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Thursday for those with special needs; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Held at the Phenix City Russell County Library, 1501 7th Ave. Call 334-297-1139 for additional information.
Chesty Puller Half-Marathon Trail Run
A 13.1 trail run through the woods, water, sand, hills and rocks. Cost is $50 and $70 day of the event. The first 100 registrants will receive a free t-shirt. There will be a kids challenge: a 1 Mile Run for ages 16 and younger and a 2 Mile Run for ages 14 and younger, and cost is $10. The race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Fort Benning’s Dickman Field on Kelley Hill. The event is open to the public. To register go to Benning.armymwr.com or Active.com. For additional information email david.l.cannon29.naf@mail.mil
Smart Driver Class
Reformation Lutheran Church, 1045 U.S. Hwy. 27, Cataula, Ga., is hosting a “Smart Driver Class” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20. This is a 6-hour class with no test. The cost is $15/AARP member and $20/non-member. Bring your lunch and snacks. You will also need your AARP membership card, driver’s license and a pen. To register or for more info, call 706-464-1142.
Comments