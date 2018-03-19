Spring Fling Carnival, Thunder in the Valley Air Show coming soon to Columbus

The weekend of April 7-8 will be filled with a lot of fun for families in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The Thunder in the Valley Air Show will be taking placeboth days at the Columbus Airport and outside the Columbus Civic Center will be the 2018 Spring Fling Carnival which begins April 6 and runs through April 15.
On Broadway, the morning of April 7, will be Art is for Everyone.
The air show will feature presentations by Viper Airshows, the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and much more.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. More information, including on how to get tickets, may be found at www.thunderinthevalleyairshow.com.
There will be plenty to do at the Spring Fling Carnival.
There will be a carnival midway from the Drew Exposition in Augusta, Ga., featuring rides for children of all ages, carnival games, food and performances by David Smith who is known as the “Human Cannonball.”
Admission to the Spring Fling Carnival is free and no advance tickets are needed.
On the first Friday, the fair will run from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. with unlimited rides for $15. On the second Friday, April 13, the same hours will be observed and the special is unlimited rides for $25.
Hours for both Saturdays are 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. There will be free rides the first hour. From noon – 3 p.m. it is unlimited rides for $30. There are no ride specials after that.
The hours on both Sundays are 12:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. There are free rides until 2 p.m. and unlimited rides for $25 following that.
On Monday – Thursday, the hours are 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. You can get unlimited rides for $20.
For more information, visit www.columbusciviccenter.org.
Art is for Everyone is sponsored by more than 16 arts organizations. The free event is 9 a.m. – noon.
Art will be on display. There will be an instrument petting zoo and scavenger hunt.
For more information on that and other Uptown Columbus events, visit www.uptowncolumbusga.com.
