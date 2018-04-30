‘I take them wherever I go’: Mayor candidate says God, Jesus, Holy Ghost behind his campaign

Winfred Shipman says he works for God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost
That’s who he’ll listen to if he becomes mayor, he explained Monday in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer.
“I take them wherever I go,” he said, wearing a gold chain with a cross around his neck. “I never leave home without them.”
Shipman, a retired Army veteran, is one of six candidates running for Columbus mayor in the May 22 election. Others in the race include Danny Arencibia, Zeph Baker, Beth Harris, Skip Henderson and Charles Edwin Roberts.
Early in-person voting began Monday and continues every day this week until May 18, including weekends. Voting machines will be set up in the community room of City Services Center, 311 Citizens Way, where voters may cast ballots 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Shipman, originally from a small town in North Carolina, said he spent 20 years in the military, with three tours at Fort Benning. He said he settled in the area and made it home. Now, he wants to help make it a better place.
“The reason why I decided to run for mayor is because I’ve been here, off and on, for at least 40-plus years and I’ve seen things that go on in Columbus that need to be changed,” he said. “I’m a proven leader with 20 years experience. I’m certain I can help Columbus with the change it needs, such as bringing the crime rate down and hopefully down to zero where there is no crime.”
In addition to his political aspirations, Shipman said, he sells wares at a flea market and donates items to local charities. On his declaration of intent to run for office, he listed his occupation as God/Jesus.
“I don’t do nothing without God and Jesus; anytime I tend to do it myself I mess it up,” he said.
On Monday, he said raising police salaries is one of his top priorities.
“Safety is key in order for different vendors to come into Columbus,” he said. “If there is no safety, people — the ones with business — feel unsafe bringing people in.”
Shipman also is against robots replacing employees in some industries, something he’s been heckled about on social media, he said. When asked how he would address that problem as mayor, he said he would use robots only in cases where humans are put in harms way, such as police officers entering a violent situation.
As a father and grandfather, Shipman said he’s also concerned about children getting into trouble in the community. He said God is the only answer.
“I tell folks, ‘God says spare the rod spoil the child,’” he said. “You have to put the rod on their behinds.”
Alva James-Johnson
