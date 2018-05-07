Proud moment for Columbus business. Two local execs to lead Georgia manufacturers

Two Columbus business executives have been elected to lead the Georgia Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturers Education Foundation in the coming year.
George Boyd Jr., with Goldens’ Foundry & Machine Co., takes the seat as chairman, while John Anker, president of Ankerpak, becomes vice chairman. They officially accepted the positions at a meeting Saturday in Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Two area business people also were chosen to three-year terms on the Manufacturers Education Foundation board. They are Tom Bode, general manager of Pratt & Whitney in Columbus, and Jay Brown, vice president over environmental health, safety and quality at Interface in nearby LaGrange, Ga.
Boyd is executive vice president and general counsel at Goldens’ Foundry & Machine on 12th Street in downtown Columbus. He and his brothers are fifth-generation owners and managers of the company, which was founded in 1882 and serves a variety of industries. Those include construction, heavy duty trucks, farm equipment, materials handling, railroad rolling stock, oil and gas field equipment, industrial power drives, and road and bridge construction. The company also has created a cast-iron cooker.
Anker launched his namesake company in 2004 after selling packaging, corrugated displays and fulfillment services for other companies for more than a decade. The packaging and manufacturing company has grown to more than 70 employees with three facilities totaling about 230,000 square feet. Items made by Ankerpak include Sharpies, textile components, corrugated boxes and commercial refrigeration compressors.
The Georgia Association of Manufacturers itself dates to 1900. It serves as a trade organization that represents industry members in the areas of legislation, regulations and public relations.
