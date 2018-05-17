Who has given how much money to which MCSD board candidates? Contributions disclosed.

From nothing at all to more than $18,000, the fundraising amounts range widely among the 2018 campaigns for the five seats up for election on the nine-member Muscogee County School Board.
Four candidates reported contributions of five digits: At-large candidate and incumbent Kia Chambers ($18,489.11), District 8 candidate Philip Schley ($16,900), District 6 candidate and incumbent Mark Cantrell ($16,000), and District 2 candidate Bart Steed ($11,150).
The deadline to register to vote in the state primary and local nonpartisan elections was April 24. Advance in-person voting started April 30 and ends May 18 in the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way. May 22 will be Election Day for those races.
During the year in which a public office seat is up for election, candidates must file a campaign disclosure report within six time periods or they must file an affidavit affirming they don’t intend to raise or spend more than $2,500 for that election cycle.
The most recent filing deadline was March 31. Candidates who file the affidavit and actually raise or spend $2,500 but not more than $5,000 during the election cycle are required to file a campaign disclosure report for the periods ending June 30 and Oct. 25. If they raise or spend more than $5,000, they must file those reports during all the required periods.
Candidates must report donations from each contributor totaling more than $100. Here is what the school board candidates have reported to the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration:
AT-LARGE
Kia Chambers, incumbent: As of March 31, Chambers had $18,489.11 in total contributions to date. They include:
$1,500: B&O Services, an assisted living provider.
$1,000: Ehrman and Patricia Eldridge, physician.
$500: Power Investments; MCW Business Services, a tax preparer; state Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus; Reginald Sparks, self-employed in insurance and financial services; Audrey Tillman, executive vice president and general counsel for Aflac; GOLD PAC (Greater Opportunities for Leadership Development political action committee), based in Gaithersburg, Md.; Southern Cabling; Ann Hardman, Muscogee County Superior Court clerk; Eddie and Carolyn Obleton (Eddie is an assistant principal at Russell County High School and a retired MCSD administrator running for the board’s District 6 seat, and Carolyn is an executive with Synovus); Jay Alexander, self-employed in an undisclosed occupation.
$300: Wesley and Shannon Chambers, a self-employed physician; Thomas Garrett, a banker with an undisclosed institution; Tommie and Brenda Chambers, retired; Oz and V.J. Roberts (Oz is second vice president for event productions at Aflac, and V.J. is a trainer at TSYS); Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman.
$260: Karen Price, retired.
$250: Former Ledger-Enquirer executive editor Ben Holden, a University of Illinois professor; Leah Braxton, vice president for broker services with W.C. Bradley Company Real Estate; Rosalene Horace, self-employed stylist; Brian Abeyta, undisclosed position at Aflac; Beth Martin, physician; Stacey Jackson, self-employed defense attorney; Friends of John Pezold, state representative, R-Columbus; Thomas Malone, physician.
$240: Vivian Bishop, Columbus Municipal Court clerk.
$200: Juanita Patrick, retired; Betty Jackson Sparks, retired; Robert “Bob” Wright, retired; former Columbus Mayor Jim Wetherington, retired; Patrice Lutrell, a pharmaceutical representative with an undisclosed employer; Ed’s Southern Cooking; Barbara and Kelsey Kennon, self-employed real-estate agent; Bob Jones, retired; Woodrow and Venus McWilliams, physician; Valerie Thompson, pastor at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church.
$150: Jessie Wright, nutritionist with an undisclosed employer; Columbus Mayor Pro-Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh; Willie Brown, retired; Adrian Chester, pastor of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church; Karl Douglass, self-employed in an undisclosed occupation; Henry and Mamie Cook Sr., retired; Darius Brown, undisclosed occupation and employer; Harold Mayweather and Karen Stuart, physicians.
$100: Deidre Mahone, a Synovus banker; Andrea Shields, a Keller Williams real-estate agent; Dolly Baker, an MCSD educator; John Garrett, self-employed in transportation; Tracey Giles, a Verizon sales manager; Patricia Turner, retired; Pearl Harris, retired; Alice Brown-Cole, retired; Dequindrae Hardness, a TSYS information technology specialist; Richie Grantham, owner of Sunshine Banners; Rochelle Jones, retired; Yolanda Daniel, a USDA compliance officer; Jo Anne Hill, director of diversity and employee engagement at Aflac; Shasta Thomas, deputy clerk for Muscogee County Superior Court; Ben Elder, retired; Tameka McCloud, an educator at Fourth Street Daycare; Stacey Faison, a banker at Auburn Bank; John and Vickie Allen, retired Muscogee County Superior Court judge; Bianca Brown, an immigration attorney for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Hill-Watson-Peoples funeral services; Derrick and Josina Greene (Derrick is senior vice president for programming at iHeartMedia Columbus, and Josina is donor services officer at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley); Louise Anderson, retired; Georgia Humphrey, retired; Audrey Edwards, retired; Tracey Sayers, businessman.
---------
Tony McCool, challenger: His campaign disclosure report shows, as of April 6, no contributions.
DISTRICT 2
Mike Edmondson: On Feb. 27, he filed an affidavit affirming his intent to not raise or spend more than $2,500 this election cycle.
And it appears he has followed through on that intention, with no campaign contributions reported.
---------
Sheryl McCraine: As of April 16, she had raised $2,492. Contributions include:
$1,000: Hal Kirven, a retired businessman.
$300: Brenda Hobbs, a Harris County School District bus driver.
$200: Ramona Loudermilk, homemaker; John Thomas, an IRS agent and the school board’s District 2 representative.
---------
Bart Steed: As of April 17, he had $11,150 in total contributions. They include:
$5,000: loan from himself.
$1,000: Carmen Cavezza, retired commanding general of Fort Benning and retired Columbus city manager; Todd Schuster, CEO of Schuster Enterprises; Sally Walden, a homemaker.
$500: Kurt and Debbie Jacobson, physician with Hughston Clinic; Ashok Kumer, retired physician.
$300: Sam Hewitt, owner of Sam Hewitt Services; Thomas Steed, owner of an undisclosed business.
$250: Jo Anne Hill, director of diversity and employee engagement at Aflac; Kevin Ward, owner of undisclosed business; Carl Gregory, owner of Carl Gregory Enterprises; Billy Harrelson, realtor.
$200 Topper Rush, retired.
$100: Jimmy and Barbara Motos, retired MCSD principals.
DISTRICT 4
Naomi Buckner, incumbent: Between Jan. 31 and March 31, she had collected $1,175 in cash and an estimated $561.96 for in-kind contributions. Her total contributions to date were $2,016.67 in cash.
Buckner’s largest donations came from herself, $1,000 in cash and $561.96 as an in-kind contribution of flyers and staples. No other donors are listed.
---------
Toyia Tucker, challenger: As of March 31, she had $3,660 in contributions. They include:
$2,000: Louis Frank Tompkins, retired.
$1,000: Hal Kirven, a retired businessman.
$360: Loan from herself.
$300: Gladys Ford, retired.
DISTRICT 6
Mark Cantrell, incumbent: On Feb. 6, he filed an affidavit affirming he didn’t intend to raise or spend more than $2,500 this election cycle. But he has raised well beyond that figure. As a result, he is required to file a campaign disclosure report by June 30. As of May 8, he had $16,000 in contributions. They include:
$2,500: Spencer Cantrell Jr., owner of Action Party Zone.
$2,400: Catherine Cantrell, an agent for Victory Real Estate Investments; Terry Wright, a plant supervisor for Action Buildings, where Mark Cantrell is the CEO; Brandon Cantrell, a sales rep for Action Buildings; Tom Giles, a computer programmer for Action Buildings; Kaye Wright, who is listed as working in a doctor’s office.
$1,000: Presley Tutherow, an MCSD teacher.
$500: Joe Cantrell, a sales rep at Action Buildings.
---------
Eddie Obleton, challenger: On Feb. 23, he filed an affidavit affirming his intent to not raise or spend more than $2,500 this election cycle.
And it appears he has followed through on that intention, with no campaign contributions reported.
DISTRICT 8
Frank Myers, incumbent: On Feb. 7, he filed an affidavit affirming his intent to not raise or spend more than $2,500 this election cycle.
And it appears he has followed through on that intention, with no campaign contributions reported.
---------
Philip Schley, challenger: As of April 28, he had $16,900 in contributions. They include:
$2,104.10 (in-kind): Vista Craft, sign maker.
$2,000: Steve Butler, retired W.C. Bradley Company chairman; Elizabeth T. Corn, retired.
$1,500: Mr. and Mrs. Shelby Amos, owner of National Underwriters Agency.
$1,000: James Blanchard, retired Synovus chairman and CEO; Gardiner Garrard, chairman of The Jordan Company; W. Shain Schley, retired; William Blanchard, JBA Capital director and former president and CEO of Columbus Bank and Trust; $1,000: Cecil Cheves, retired attorney with Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford; Linda Shinkle, homemaker; Sally Walden, homemaker.
$500: Mr. and Mrs. Jack Key, retired real-estate executive; James Yancey, retired Synvous chairman; Paul Amos, JBA Capital director and former Aflac president.
$300: Jerome Rothschild, attorney with Rothschild & Rothschild.
$250: William J. Smith, retired; Madden Hatcher, attorney with Waldrep, Mullin & Callahan; Tracy Sayers, chief operating officer of Pezold Management.
$200: Jim and Nancy Buntin, retired (Jim was MCSD superintendent, and Nancy was a Synovus vice president); Carlton Savory, physician, Hughston Clinic; Jack Goldfrank, executive-in-residence in D. Abbott Turner College of Business at Columbus State University; Margaret Salter, retired.
$150: Dustin Brown, attorney with Daughtery, Crawford & Brown
$100: Murray Calhoun III, realtor with Flournoy & Calhoun; Ed Sprouse, retired attorney with Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford.
