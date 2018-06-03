Atlanta investment analyst becomes first fatality on Chattahoochee whitewater course

Man drowns after falling from raft on the rapids Alvin Lino of Mableton, Ga., drowned on the Chattahoochee River urban whitewater course after the raft capsized while "surfing" the rapid known as Ambush. Lino's is the first fatality on the whitewater course since it opened in May 2015. Robin Trimarchi ×

