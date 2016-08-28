Auburn freshman found dead in dorm room

An 18-year Auburn University freshman was found dead in his campus dorm room on Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 3:13 p.m. Sunday, the Auburn Police office received a 911 call for a welfare check on a student whose parents could not get in touch with.
When Auburn Police and emergency medical personnel from East Alabama Medical Center arrived, they discovered the student deceased in his dorm room, according to a report from Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
No foul play is suspected. Harris pronounced him dead at the scene at 3:26 PM.
His body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death. The investigation of the incident is still ongoing by the Lee County Sheriff’s office, the Lee County Coroner’s office, and the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences.
No other details will be released at this time pending notification of family.
