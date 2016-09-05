Crime

September 5, 2016 10:54 AM

Police investigating report of attempted armed robbery near CSU

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police are investigating a report of an attempted armed robbery near Columbus State University.

According to a report from CSU police, officers responded to the report on an attempted armed robbery and shot fired on College Drive at the entrance of the Courtyard I housing area around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A pizza delivery man said he was approached by two black men, both likely in their 20s. One of the men fired a shot that struck the ground. One wore no shirt and dark jeans while the other wore a white shirt.

Police were told the suspects left the area in a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information should call CSU police at 706-507-8911.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

