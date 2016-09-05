Police investigating report of attempted armed robbery near CSU

Police are investigating a report of an attempted armed robbery near Columbus State University.
According to a report from CSU police, officers responded to the report on an attempted armed robbery and shot fired on College Drive at the entrance of the Courtyard I housing area around 9 p.m. Sunday.
A pizza delivery man said he was approached by two black men, both likely in their 20s. One of the men fired a shot that struck the ground. One wore no shirt and dark jeans while the other wore a white shirt.
Police were told the suspects left the area in a Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information should call CSU police at 706-507-8911.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
