Homeless man accused of stealing service dog valued at $4,500

A homeless man is accused of stealing a service dog valued at $4,500 and leaving his two young children at the home Wednesday for hours, Columbus police said.
Jimmy Lee Gonzales, 39, faces one count each of felony theft by taking, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement and two counts of cruelty to children. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later freed on bond.
Police said Gonzales was captured on video as he left a Winifred Lane home with a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder service dog valued at $4,500. Left behind at the home were his two children, ages 6 and 10, for several hours.
During the investigation, police said Gonzales gave false information to police and hindered the investigation.
Gonzales was arrested at 4:15 p.m. at the Public Safety Center.
