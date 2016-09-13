Police: Creepy clowns trying to talk to children in LaGrange

The LaGrange Police Department said it received several calls Monday night about clowns in vans in wooded areas trying to speak to children.
Police took to Facebook to warn the public about the severity of the situation.
“This behavior is not cute or funny,” the post read. “Understand that if officers see this behavior, you’re going to have a conversation with them. And, if applicable, you may face criminal charges.”
The incident comes weeks after the sheriff’s office in Greenville County, S.C., received reports from several residents at an apartment complex stating that they spotted people in clown makeup terrorizing children and adults. They were seen luring people into the woods.
There were similar reports in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Green Bay, Wisconsin.
