Police: 17-year-old charged in investigation of Northside student’s death

A 17-year-old was arrested at Northside High School Wednesday morning after further investigation into the death of a 15-year-old student who was struck by a vehicle Sept. 4 on Bradley Park Drive.
Giovanni Montesclaros, who was apprehended at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, was charged with purchasing alcoholic beverage to minors, false statement and writings, furnishing alcohol beverages to persons under 21, possession of false identification document and attempting to purchase alcohol by misrepresenting identity. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail but has since been released on bond.
Authorities said 15-year-old Justin Patrick Johanson was fatally struck by a vehicle Sept. 4 in the area of Bradley Park Drive and River Road. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 4 a.m. that morning.
Johanson was lying in the road before he was struck, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
