Sheriff: Woman tried to convince deputies her husband’s death was a suicide

Lisa Brown of Fort Mitchell, Ala., has been arrested and charged with the murder of her husband Daniel Brown.
At a press conference Sunday, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said the 46-year-old woman had confessed to the crime. She had originally tried to convince deputies her husband’s death was a suicide.
Taylor said the 44-year-old man was killed by a single gunshot to the head.
Lt. Jarrod Barr said the victim was found in the bedroom and the position of the gun on the bed and some other things convinced officers he had not taken his own life.
It was a 911 phone call from a neighbor around 1:40 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive male that brought officers to the house on Stoney Mill Lane. Taylor said he believes the shooting happened about an hour earlier.
Taylor said the woman confessed later that evening during an interrogation.
The sheriff said that the couple was in the process of getting a divorce.
He said two small children have been placed with family members.
Taylor praised his officers saying they did an “outstanding job” because it would have been easy to just accept what happened as a suicide.
“This is a tragic event in our community,” Taylor said.
He added that while the investigation is continuing, he does not believe anyone else was involved.
Taylor said he hopes the community will come together for the families of both people involved.
Brown is in the Russell County Jail with no bond. Taylor said she should appear in court Monday or Tuesday.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
