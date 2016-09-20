Police: Man admitted to robbery outside of Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

A man who agreed to purchase a PlayStation4 from someone on Facebook stole the gaming system at gunpoint Sept. 7 at a Columbus Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, according to testimony today in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Brandon Daniel Davis of Phenix City, who allegedly admitted to the theft but denied using a weapon, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Hart said authorities were called to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at 1042 Manchester Expressway shortly after a man was robbed in the store parking lot around 7:55 p.m. Sept. 7.
The victim told authorities that he made a Facebook post announcing that he was selling his PlayStation4. He received a message from a man under the profile name “Brandon Longway” who agreed to purchase it.
The victim spoke to the man over the phone, and they made arrangements to meet at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market to make the exchange.
The man approached the victim’s vehicle, so the victim retrieved his backpack containing his Playstation4. That’s when the suspect withdrew a silver firearm, pointed it at the victim’s face and stole the backpack, according to the detective’s testimony.
Hart said officers have obtained video surveillance from the business that showed “some type of an exchange” and the suspect fleeing the scene in a black Honda Accord.
Police searched for the Facebook profile under the name “Brandon Longway” and discovered that it was registered to a man named Brandon Davis. The victim positively identified him as the individual who robbed him in the store parking lot.
Officials issued warrants for Davis, who was arrested in Phenix City Thursday and extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.
During an interview with police on Monday, Davis admitted to stealing the gaming system but denied using a weapon, Hart testified.
“He stated that he was present at the scene and that it was more of a theft than an actual armed robbery,” Hart told the court. “He denied having a firearm.”
Police said the weapon and gaming system have not been recovered, but a witness confirmed that a pistol was used in the robbery.
Davis, who was represented by attorney Stacey Jackson, didn’t testify in court. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail.
He was denied bond on single count of armed robbery charge but given a $15,000 bond on remaining charges.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
