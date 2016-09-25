Suspect Jochen Wiest arrested in burning of Auburn oak tree

Police in Auburn, Ala. have arrested a suspect in the burning of an oak tree at Toomer’s Corner.
According to a police report, the suspect is a 29-year-old Auburn man, Jochen Wiest, who is not affiliated with Auburn University.
He was taken to the Lee County Detention Center and has been charged with desecration of a venerable object.
His bond has been set at $1,000.
It was at 12:15 a.m. Sunday when Auburn police and fire divisions were sent to the intersection of West Magnolia Avenue and College Street because toilet paper was burning on one of the oak trees following an Auburn football victory over LSU. Within minutes the fire was extinguished.
Witnesses identified a suspect who was immediately detained and taken into custody on an unrelated charge of public intoxication.
Auburn Univerisity officials are evaluating the damage to the tree.
Anyone with information should call 334-501-3140.
