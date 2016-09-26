Five arrested after deputies find more than $20,000 worth of meth

Two women and three men were arrested after Muscogee County deputies found more than $20,510 worth of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm Saturday on Williamsburg Drive, according to a news release from Sheriff John Darr’s office.
The four suspects were identified as George William Coulter, 36, Heather Marie Coughlin, 20, Jeremiah Force, 39, Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 41, and Jose Alfredo Rubiani, 37.
Authorities executed a search warrant Saturday at 6329 Williamsburg Drive, where they seized 205.1 grams of crystal meth with a street value of about $20,510, a Cobra .380 caliber firearm with assorted ammunition, five glass smoking devices, three digital scales and $2,450 in cash.
Coughlin and Rubiani were charged with trafficking meth, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Force faces one count each of possession of a meth with intent, obstruction and possession of a drug-related object.
Rodriguez and Coulter were charged with possession of meth with intent and possession of a drug-related object.
Darr will release more details about the incident 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Columbus Consolidated Government Center.
