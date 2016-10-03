Man tells police he was shot on Veterans Parkway

A man reported being shot Sunday morning near railroad tracks on Veterans Parkway, said Sgt. Art Sheldon with the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division.
He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released, confirmed Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word.
Sheldon said an officer was called to the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue around 11:08 p.m. Sunday to check on a gunshot wound victim. The man told police that he was shot near railroad tracks on Veterans Parkway but couldn’t recall the exact location.
Further details concerning the incident are still under investigation, Sheldon said.
