Crime

October 3, 2016 3:35 PM

Columbus police seek identity of suspect in Circle K armed robbery

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police released photos this afternoon showing the suspect in the Sept. 24 Circle K armed robbery at 1445 Veterans Parkway.

Officials said the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was brandishing a knife when he robbed the business around 2:46 a.m. In the news release, there was no mention of anyone being harmed.

Anyone who has information about the individual, who police said should be considered armed and dangerous, is encouraged to call the Robbery/ Assault Division 706-653-3400.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622

