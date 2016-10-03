Man charged in 10 business armed robberies, including 3 in Lee County

A man was indicted on 23 charges stemming from a string of 10 business armed robberies that occurred in various locations, including three in Lee County and two in Troup County, according to a news release from George Beck Jr., U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.
Tariq Khalil Jones, 34, of Tuskegee, Ala., was accused of robbing each of the various convenience stores and other cash-heavy businesses at gunpoint.
After allegedly targeting the Papa John’s restaurant on South Memorial Drive in Prattville, Ala., he reportedly fired a weapon at an occupied vehicle.
Officials said he also attempted to carjack a Volkswagen Beetle while leaving the scene of the Family Dollar robbery in Camp Hill, Ala.
Jones was formally arraigned Sept. 30, 2016, and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. He faces a sentence of up to 15 years for each robbery count, a minimum of seven years on each count charging brandishing a firearm, up to 15 years for the attempted carjacking and a minimum of 10 years for the count of discharging a firearm. Jones is being held in custody pending his trial.
This case was investigated by the FBI, Auburn Police Division, Camp Hill Police Department, Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Dadeville Police Department, LaGrange Police Department, Opelika Police Department, Prattville Police Department and the Tallassee Police Department.
The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was an instrumental part in identifying the subject accused of these crimes, according to the release. Assistant United States Attorneys John Geer and Kevin Davidson are prosecuting the case.
Business armed robberies
- Dollar General on Notasulga Road in Tallassee, Ala.
- Tiger Spirits on Webster Road in Auburn, Ala.
- Chevron Store 10 on West Longleaf Drive in Auburn, Ala.
- QuickTrip convenience store on East Highway 34 in Newnan, Ga.
- Marathon Service Station on Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange, Ga.
- Wing N’ Burger Factory on Hogansville Road in LaGrange, Ga.
- Papa John’s restaurant on South Memorial Drive in Prattville, Ala.
- Family Dollar on Second Avenue in Opelika, Ala.
- Family Dollar on Broadnax Street in Dadeville, Ala.
- Family Dollar on County Road 89 in Camp Hill, Ala.
