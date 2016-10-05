Police: Man arrested after abandoning stolen car on railroad bridge

A Columbus bridge is closed after police said a man parked a stolen car on the railroad tracks and walked away early this morning.
Sgt. Art Sheldon with the Columbus Police Department Patrol Division said officials were called to the scene around midnight after they learned a stolen vehicle was parked on the railroad tracks. When they arrived, they noticed an individual had already excited the car and was walking toward Phenix City.
Jeremy Francis, 35, was arrested by the Phenix City Police Department. His charges are unknown at this time.
Sheldon said the white 2015 Ford Taurus was stolen Oct. 3 on Hilton Avenue.
The front wheel of the car is currently dangling off the bridge. The vehicle is halfway across the bridge that is just south of the Dillingham Street Bridge. It is pointed toward Phenix City.
Police are currently working with the railroad company to get the vehicle removed. The railroad company requested that authorities wait until daylight to get it towed away for safety reasons.
Photographer Mike Haskey contributed to this report.
