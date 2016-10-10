Woman arrested after allegedly shooting boyfriend in car during argument

A 37-year-old Columbus woman faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting her boyfriend while they were having an argument in her car, according to a police report.
Lativia Whittlesey was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime or attempt to commit certain crimes, discharging firearms in city, discharge of gun or pistol near a public highway or street and no state driver’s license.
She was given bonds totaling $17,000 during a hearing Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Gennings Court at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person being shot. A 40-year-old man was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim told police he was arguing with his girlfriend in her vehicle when he heard a loud noise and realized he had been shot. He said they had been arguing about “talking to friends on the telephone.” He gave police Whittlesey’s address and said she was waiting for them, the report said.
Officers said they went to the 3200 block of Urban Avenue and Whittlesey came out of the house with her hands in the air and surrendered to police. During a search, police said Whittlesey showed them where the gun was hidden and a bullet that had been lodged in the vehicle.
The victim was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound.
Whittlesey will return to Recorder’s Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for her preliminary hearing.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
