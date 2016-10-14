Here’s the full statement on the breastfeeding incident

Savannah Shukla, a 21-year-old Columbus mother, filed a formal complaint against a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy who she said threatened to arrest her for breastfeeding without a coverup Sept. 25 at the Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street.
Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr apologized to the woman via Facebook and stated that the incident involving deputy Raymond Zipata would be investigated.
Here’s her statement:
Last night at the Piggly Wiggly at 8:30 p.m. on 9/25/2016, with my sister and with my 20 month old and one month old who was nursing Deputy Raymond Zipata (Zapata?) approached me as I was about to walk out the door.
He proceeded to tell me that I needed to cover up because someone might find it “offensive.”
After staring at him in disbelief I told him that Georgia state law says I can breastfeed wherever I am authorized to be. (Georgia Health Code — Title 31, Section 31-1-9) And that I can breastfeed without a cover.
The deputy then grows flustered and tells me “No ma’am that is not the case.”
I again tell him that I know what the law says and I have done nothing wrong.
The deputy grows increasingly more stern and responds with: “You ‘THINK’ you know what the law says and if your nipple becomes exposed I really don’t want to have to arrest you or you be arrested in the future for being offensive. This ISN’T like the first amendment where you can say something offensive.”
I then repeated Georgia State law and told him if someone finds this offensive something is wrong with them and that I would not subject my children to being uncomfortable.
Deputy Zipata then felt the need to point out he could see my areola and that if someone saw my nipple even if I were trying to cover myself that he “really didn’t want to arrest me or you be arrested in the future.”
For Deputy Zipata to have seen my areola means he would’ve had to be staring very intently at the breast my one month old was nursing on.
Finally after the confrontation and embarrassment I began to walk away telling Deputy Zipata to have a good night and that I am aware of my rights.
Savannah Shukla
September 26, 2016
