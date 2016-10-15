Columbus man dies after at least 10 stab wounds in East Wynnton

A 39-year-old Columbus man is dead after he sustained at least 10 stab wounds from an ice pick or similar weapon during a dispute in East Wynnton early Saturday, authorities said.
Antonio Giddens was pronounced dead of multiple stab wounds at 5:10 a.m. in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy on Monday, the coroner said.
Bryan said emergency medical services personnel were called to 2323 Schaul Street on a stabbing. Giddens had been stabbed with an ice pick or similar weapon.
The coroner said the victim had at least four to six stab wounds in the chest, two in his left side and two in the back.
His death remains under investigation as a homicide by Columbus police.
