Officer shot on Hilton Avenue, SWAT team on scene

A Columbus police officer has been shot and a man is barricaded at the home on 3312 Hilton Avenue, according to an authority in public safety.
The officer has been transferred to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. The SWAT team is still on the scene and a helicopter is in the area with a heavy police presence along the street.
Police have not confirmed whether a person has been shot or why the Special Weapons and Tactics team is on the scene at 2:30 p.m.
Hilton Avenue is blocked between Lookout Drive and Edgewood Road causing heavy traffic in the area. Drivers in the area should take an alternate route.
Richards Middle School and Clubview Elementary School were placed on “secure perimeter,” said Muscogee County School District communications director Valerie Fuller. That means nobody is allowed outside the buildings, but the schools operate as normal, she said. Both schools are being dismissed at their regular times, she said.
Check back for more information at it become available.
