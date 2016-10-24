MCSO collects 203 pounds of medication on Drug Take-Back Day

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collected 203 pounds of unwanted prescription medication Saturday during its Drug Take-Back Day event.
The nationwide initiative created to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. People are given the opportunity all year around to turn the medication into the sheriff’s office.
Thanks to Saturday’s event at the CVS at 1367 Double Churches Road, the total for the year reached 4,678 pounds, officials announced Monday morning in a press release.
“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” the Drug Enforcement Agency stated on its website. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.
“Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public that there are numerous spots in the area where they can drop off their medication year-around.
Those pharmacies include the Dinglewood Pharmacy at 1939 Wynnton Road, the North Columbus Pharmacy at 6490 Veterans Parkway (Main Street Village), Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in the Government Center at East 10th Street, the Citizen Service Center at 3111 Citizens Way and the Village Apothecary at 6801 River Road.
