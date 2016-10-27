Police: Woman arrested after dancing nude at Columbus club

A 26-year-old Columbus woman was arrested early this morning after dancing nude at the Gold Lounge Gentlemen’s Club, according to Columbus police.
Authorities said they were conducting an investigation at the business at 3613 Victory Drive around 2 a.m. when they saw Jerrica Marie Spellman “nude dancing.” She was charged with nude dancing and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
Her preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Friday.
Police have yet to give any additional details about the incident or confirm whether Spellman was employed with the club at the time.
Under a city ordinance amended in 1999, totally nude dancing means dancing or appearing in a total state of nakedness without the protection or benefit of the minimal coverings required for partially nude dancing.
