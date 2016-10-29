Nude dancer said she forgot to cover up at Club Fetish

One nude dancer said she forgot to cover up, another was found dancing off stage and a third was dancing totally nude after police entered nightclubs late Friday and Saturday.
The dancers were identified as Kayla L. Jackson, 24, Tayla Beasley, 22, and Stephanie Jones, 25, all of Columbus. Jones and Jackson were charged with nude dancing while Beasley was accused of touching or caressing patrons at the club. All were released from Muscogee County Jail after posting bond.
The Special Operations Unit was conducting an alcoholic beverage control card check at Club Fetish at 4504 Armour Road when an agent spotted Jackson dancing nude with no covering on her top about 8:35 p.m. Friday. Jackson told the agent that she forgot to put latex on before going on stage .
Members of the same unit were at Keith’s Club Dream, 2409 S. Lumpkin Road, when an agent found Jones dancing with nothing covering her top or bottom around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Thirty minutes later, Beasley was found performing off stage and not on a designated dancing platform where she was surrounded by single dollar bills of various denominations. She was accused of touching, caressing or allowed to be touched by patrons at Club Dream.
A city ordinance states that no dancer shall be allowed to touch, fondle or caress or otherwise touch any patron and no patron shall fondle or caress or otherwise touch any dancer at any time.
None of the dancers were charged for not having a valid ABC card which allows them to work in an establishment that sells alcohol.
