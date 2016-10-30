Crime

October 30, 2016 11:24 AM

Police say woman attacked man with her vehicle Sunday

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in LaGrange, Ga. have arrested 42-year-old Yvonne Bumbrey and charged her with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

According to a report, officers say that around 1:30 a.m. on Snelson Street, Bumbrey attempted to strike a 42-year-old man with her vehicle after an argument. While that man was able to avoid injury, the vehicle ran over the feet of a 53-year-old man on the scene.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos