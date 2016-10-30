Police say woman attacked man with her vehicle Sunday

Police in LaGrange, Ga. have arrested 42-year-old Yvonne Bumbrey and charged her with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.
According to a report, officers say that around 1:30 a.m. on Snelson Street, Bumbrey attempted to strike a 42-year-old man with her vehicle after an argument. While that man was able to avoid injury, the vehicle ran over the feet of a 53-year-old man on the scene.
The man suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
