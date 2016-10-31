Man charged with dog fighting after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

A Manchester man was arrested Friday after officials found 34 emaciated pit bulls while searching his home at 186 Chapel Hill Road, according to news release from Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith.
Sherman Holt, 52, was apprehended at his home and charged with one count of dog fighting, 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Meriwether County Jail under bonds totaling $112,500.
Meriwether County patrol deputies responded to the area of Chapel Hill Road Thursday after someone reported seeing a man, who was later identified as Holt, walking a small put bull dog down the road with a large chain tied or hooked around the dog’s neck. Upon arrival, a deputy approached Holt and he attempted to conceal the dog from direct view, according to the release.
“Upon our deputy conducting his initial investigation into the complaint and observing the dog it appeared to be emaciated,” Smith said. “The deputy was able to document that the ribs and backbone of the pit bull were visible. Our Deputy was able to document the appearance of the pit bull through photographic evidence. He then forwarded his findings to our investigative division along with animal control.”
After further investigation, officials obtained an arrest warrant for Holt for cruelty to animals in addition to a warrant to search his residence.
Smith said officials took Holt into custody Friday at his home, where they also found a pit bull chained to a treadmill being forced to walk. In the rear of the home spanning several acres, officials found 34 in pit bull dogs in various stages of emaciation.
“These pit bulls were invested with fleas and most of the adult dogs were chained to car axles that were buried in the ground by large logging chains,” the sheriff said. “Two litters of pit bull puppies were located in a make shift kennel that was cramped and also covered in fleas. We also located a large plastic drum filled with water with chains attached to both sides.”
Based on the investigation, authorities determined that tank was used to make the canines tread water. There were other items located at the scene related to pit bull training and dog fighting, according to the release.
The dogs were seized and are being cared for these by various animal control agencies, including the ones in Meriwether County, LaGrange and Fayette County. Those agencies and the Meriwether County District Attorney’s Office assisted the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation.
“Without their assistance throughout this process it would have made our job very difficult,” Smith said. “I am very thankful for their assistance and the help that they provided and continue to provide us in this case investigation. All of our personnel and supporting agencies have done an outstanding job in this case.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
