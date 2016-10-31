Attorneys view new video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

The attorney representing the boy whose leg was amputated after allegedly being thrown to the floor by behavioral specialist Bryant Mosley on Sept. 12 said she has viewed a 25-minute surveillance video Monday afternoon showing a portion of the incident at Edgewood Student Services Center.
Attorney Renee Tucker said the school board’s attorney declined to release the footage, but showed it to her and attorney Forrest Johnson. It shows 13-year-old Montravious Thomas being slammed to the ground five times and Mosley straddling him with the child’s body in the prone position and his face turned, Johnson said.
“He’s on top on a terrazzo floor or concrete floor of some sort, but that’s what he’s thrown to,” said Johnson, who said three school officials witnessed the incident.
Johnson said assistant principal Eddie Powell, whom police identified as a witness, entered the room when the student was on the floor being restrained.
Johnson said the video, which reportedly doesn’t include audio, shows Columbus Police Lt. Consuelo Askew entering the room and leaving about one minute later. Tucker said she has plans to meet with Askew today to discuss the incident, and police have informed her that it is under investigation.
The story, posted by retired Ledger-Enquirer columnist Richard Hyatt to the community website All on Georgia, contains information from a report allegedly filed by Mosley after he restrained Thomas. The teen was “spitting, cursing and making threats,” Hyatt wrote, and “grabbed the handle of a dustpan and began to swing it wildly.”
Johnson said he saw Thomas grab a dustpan in the video, but he didn’t see him swing it at anyone.
“From what we saw, he grabbed the dustpan, but it doesn’t look like he swung it at anyone,” Johnson said. “He grabbed the dustpan, and they took the dustpan from him while he was on the ground.”
Johnson said the footage they saw for the first time Monday doesn’t show a portion of the All on Georgia video in which Mosley is allegedly carrying Thomas and then throwing him over his shoulder before loading him onto a school bus.
“All we have is him carrying the child through the hallways,” Johnson said. “The question becomes, “Can the child stand on his own?” When you look at the video that everyone has access to, it’s pretty obvious that the child can’t stand on his own, but that part of the video is not there.”
On Oct. 21, Valerie Fuller, director of communications and open records requests for the Muscogee County School District, released an email statement saying that “witnesses indicate that the child was up and walking and not in distress following the administered restraint.” She also wrote that the school made “multiple attempts” to contact the teen’s parent by phone after the incident.
Johnson said he mentioned the lack of footage to the attorney’s attention and requested that the full video be released.
“Hopefully, they’ll get us the complete video and that video will match the video that everyone has seen so far,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”
Tucker said she sent the Muscogee County School District an ante litem notice “that had a number of $5 million.” An ante litem notice is required when someone intends to file a lawsuit against a governmental agency. She also plans to sue Mosley and MBS, Tucker has said.
